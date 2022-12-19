Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Drops By 15.7%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 120.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.02%.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

