Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Drops By 16.4%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.98. 804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,138. The stock has a market cap of $718.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 EPS for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 96.15% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.