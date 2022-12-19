Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Decreases By 15.4%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CS Disco Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:LAW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.91. 670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $407.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CS Disco

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAW. Cowen lowered their price objective on CS Disco to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

