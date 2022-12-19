Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Declines By 13.7%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of ETON stock remained flat at $3.25 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,052. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 64.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $77,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

