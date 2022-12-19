Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Drops By 16.1%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,169. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

