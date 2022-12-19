Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Drops By 12.2%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,390,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 40,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 805,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,591,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,139,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,908,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,432,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 85,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

