Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Decreases By 14.6%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastech Digital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

