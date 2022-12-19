Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Drops By 16.4%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MDJM Price Performance
NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $1.51 on Monday. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.
MDJM Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDJM (MDJH)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.