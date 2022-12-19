Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Drops By 16.4%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MDJM Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $1.51 on Monday. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.