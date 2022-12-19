Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $10.06

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.33. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 15,252 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

