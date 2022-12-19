Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $10.06

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.33. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 15,252 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
See Also
