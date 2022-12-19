Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.76

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.76 and last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 266770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.56. The company has a market cap of C$782.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

About Sienna Senior Living

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.94%.

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.