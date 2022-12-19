Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
SIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair cut Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.19.
Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.51.
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
