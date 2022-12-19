Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Sierra Wireless Stock Performance
Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.97.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
