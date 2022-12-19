Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.30

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 52416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $554.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

