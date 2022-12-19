SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,996 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,128,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,934,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,162,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,736. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $65.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.