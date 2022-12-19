SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 1,054 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.16. 334,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,500,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

