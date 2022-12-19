SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 5,082 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 602,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.17. 122,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,529,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

