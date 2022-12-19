SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Alkami Technology accounts for 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alkami Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after buying an additional 64,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $26,016.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $26,016.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,586 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALKT traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $13.61. 89 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

