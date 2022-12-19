SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $147,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,821. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

