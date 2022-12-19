SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $19.76 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 434,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,760,000. Hormel Foods comprises 6.7% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $24,181,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.91. 8,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

