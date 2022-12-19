SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $356,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,362. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40.

