SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 73,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,427,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,446. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.