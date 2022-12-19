SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 73,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,427,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,446. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

