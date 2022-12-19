SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Premier Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Premier Financial by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $29,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,693. The company has a market capitalization of $940.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

