Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

SLVYY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Solvay from €120.00 ($126.32) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Solvay from €125.00 ($131.58) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Solvay from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Solvay from €121.00 ($127.37) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Solvay from €108.00 ($113.68) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

SLVYY stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

