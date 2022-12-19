Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,394,393 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

