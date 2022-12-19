SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $328.92. 132,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average is $319.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

