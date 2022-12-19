SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,205.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 693.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,180. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

