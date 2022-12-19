SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,950 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
