SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

SPYV traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.59. 172,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

