SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 8.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 40,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $81.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $119.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

