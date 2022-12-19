Spring Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spring Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 2.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $121.69 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

