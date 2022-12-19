SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target Cut to SEK 79 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from SEK 80 to SEK 79 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SSAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SSAB AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.