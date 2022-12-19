Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Lifted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 76,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,160. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.