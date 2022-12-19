Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

