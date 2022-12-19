Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $14.28 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.97. 25,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,112. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

