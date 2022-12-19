Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. 354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,736. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.