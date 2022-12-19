Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $91.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.60. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,702. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

