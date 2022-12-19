Stifel Nicolaus Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $450.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

URI traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $354.67. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $373.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 32.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.