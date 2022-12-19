StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
American Realty Investors Stock Up 4.3 %
ARL stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
