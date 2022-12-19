StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ARL stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

