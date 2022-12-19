StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Down 1.2 %

Cinedigm stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cinedigm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 66.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth $108,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Featured Articles

