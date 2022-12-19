StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Trading Down 1.2 %
Cinedigm stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.34.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.