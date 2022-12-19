StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.