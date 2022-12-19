StockNews.com Begins Coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.