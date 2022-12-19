StockNews.com Begins Coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
Featured Articles
