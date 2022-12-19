StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $16.99 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.