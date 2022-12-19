StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $16.99 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
