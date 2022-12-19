StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.5 %

SOHO opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

