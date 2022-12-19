StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.82. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

