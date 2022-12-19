StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $33.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,383,120 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,383,120 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,160,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,883 shares of company stock worth $293,966 in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.