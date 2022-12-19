StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Rockwell Medical Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $7.15.
Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.