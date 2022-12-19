StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

