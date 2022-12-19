StockNews.com Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.28 on Thursday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.92.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. Analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $61,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

