STP Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.56 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $46.52 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014435 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040750 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00220232 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02718663 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,540,745.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

