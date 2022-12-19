Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.51. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.
Studio City International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 286.51%. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Studio City International (MSC)
