Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.51. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 286.51%. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International accounts for 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

