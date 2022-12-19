Substratum One Day Volume Tops $20.62 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $278,150.24 and approximately $20.62 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072536 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

